More Humid with Shower Chances Sunday in Maryland

Rachael Jay
Meteorologist
Rachael Jay is a First Alert Meteorologist who joined the WJZ team in November 2024.
CBS Baltimore

Happy Sunday, Maryland!

It's feeling more like summer today due to increased humidity that rose overnight. With higher humidity, that may also lend to a few of the showers (as a cold front moves through) we see today producing heavier downpours. Not everyone in Maryland will see showers today because of the scattered nature of the rain. The muggier feel stays in place through the day today before dropping during the day on Monday.

Temperatures will be similar this afternoon to Saturday afternoon: upper 70s to mid-80s. The difference will be the humidity that'll make it feel a few degrees warmer.

The cold front finally crosses the state by Monday. Once it does, it'll really feel like fall. Drier, more comfortable, air returns after humidity drops through Monday. High temperatures will be more like September starting on Tuesday and mornings will start in the 50s. You may be able to turn your A/C off at night for multiple nights this week.

