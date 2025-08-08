Moo Moo Cows in Federal Hill vandalized for second time in two weeks

Many people were disappointed to see their beloved ice cream shop closed today, after Moo Moo Cows' ice cream shop had to close due to vandalism for the second time in less than two weeks.

Around 3:30 Friday morning, security cameras captured three men throwing rocks and bricks at the front windows of Moo Moo Cows on Light Street, causing significant damage.

"I woke up this morning, looked at the videotape of the front windows of the shop, and saw that they had been smashed again," said William Runnebaum, co-owner of Moo Moo Cows ice cream.

Runnebaum says a similar incident happened just before midnight on July 30th, when two men threw rocks at the side and front windows

"One of the rocks that they threw through the front window was thrown with such force that it actually smashed the front of our ice cream case," Runnebaum explained.

He says between the two incidents, they're looking at up to $10,000 in damage.

"It feels like this was a specific attack on our business. It's very disheartening, it's heartbreaking to us," he added.

Federal Hill residents react

"They are the nicest gentlemen who would do anything for the community. They have a wonderful product, they try so hard, and this is really unfair. I hope they find out who did it," said Bonnie, a Fed Hill resident.

"Seeing it vandalized a second time, that's kind of weird…that's not a coincidence, I don't think, Dominic Young, another resident, added.

Runnebaum says the back-to-back incidents seem like someone is trying to send them a message.

"Perhaps that message is…cease operations," he said.

But Runnebaum says Moo Moo Cows is a beloved part of the community, and they aren't going anywhere.

"The community has been violated by this attack on our business...We're having to make a stand and we're having to stand up and continue to repair the shop and continue to reopen, but it's very unsettling," he added.

Moo Moo Cows is planning to reopen on Saturday.

Anyone with information should contact Baltimore City Police.