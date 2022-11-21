Watch CBS News
Mobile sports betting apps hold 'soft launch' Monday in Maryland ahead of this week's official launch

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Get your sports bets ready.

While online sports betting won't be launched until Wednesday in Maryland, several betting apps are holding a soft launch on Monday, from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m.

FanDuel, DraftKings and Barstool Sports are testing out their apps with a soft launch through the evening.

Maryland panel awards 10 mobile sports wagering licenses 01:53

Mobile sports betting apps awarded licenses last week are also offering early sign-up incentives, offering free wagers. 

In a regular sports bet, you receive your winning and the amount you wagered back in cash. With a free bonus, you only receive your winnings, while the entity keeps the free wager.

The Maryland Sports Wagering Application Review Commission awarded 10 mobile sports wagering licenses this week. Maryland Lottery and Gaming announced Thursday that bets could be placed before Thanksgiving.  

The entities must successfully complete all operational requirements, including a controlled demonstration, within the next several days to be able to launch. 

First published on November 21, 2022 / 2:46 PM

