Sports wagering apps offering early sign-up incentives to Marylanders

BALTIMORE -- Maryland sports fans are filled with anticipation as they await the launch of mobile sports betting next Wednesday.

Mobile sports betting apps awarded licenses this week are also offering early sign-up incentives, offering free wagers.

In a regular sports bet, you receive your winning and the amount you wagered back in cash. With a free bonus, you only receive your winnings, while the entity keeps the free wager.

Here's a list of early sign-up incentives being offered, some exclusively to Marylanders:

BetRivers

Second chance bet up to $500 at launch

BetMGM

$200 free-bet bonus code awarded upon betting pre-registration

DraftKings

Maryland early sign-up offer: Sign-up before launch day and receive $200 worth of free bets

Caesars

First-time Sportsbook players receive $100 of free bet credit upon early sign-up

betPARX

First-time users can earn a risk-free bet of up to $750 and 500 free spins

Betfred

Welcome bonus: Bet $50, earn up to $250 in free-bets

Fanatics

Sign-up and earn a risk-free bet up to $1,050

Barstool

Sign-up bonus up to $1000 for new users

Fanduel

Maryland residents can $100 in free bets earned for pre-registration

PointsBet

$200 in free bets awarded upon Maryland pre-registration

The Maryland Sports Wagering Application Review Commission awarded 10 mobile sports wagering licenses this week. Maryland Lottery and Gaming announced Thursday that bets could be placed before Thanksgiving.

The entities must successfully complete all operational requirements, including a controlled demonstration, within the next several days to be able to launch.

Gamblers aren't just excited about sign-up bonuses. Sports betting revenue will benefit Maryland's youth.

Any corporation with a sports betting license must contribute a share of the money to the state for the "Blueprint for Maryland's Future Fund."

The Future Fund will use the money to expand publicly-funded full-day pre-K, improve teacher pay, and create college and job preparation curriculums.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming officials predict mobile wagers could generate roughly $30 million in tax revenue in its first year and $100 million by year five.