Police dive team joins search for missing Baltimore man last seen in Fells Point

Baltimore Police said its dive team is joining the search for Branson Oduor, a missing man who was last seen in the city's Fells Point community.

Police said 27-year-old Oduor was last seen on Saturday, April 4, around 1 a.m. in the 1600 block of Thames Street. He is described as a 5-foot-9-inch-tall man who weighs about 150 pounds.

27-year-old Branson Oduor was last seen on April 4 in the 1600 block of Thames Street in Baltimore. Baltimore Police Department

He was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket and a white and tan hat.

On Thursday, police said the dive team has been activated to conduct patrols and scan the water near the piers, focusing on any abnormalities beneath the surface.

Anyone with information about Oduor is asked to call police at 410-396-2499 or by dialing 911.

Reported missing

Oduor's girlfriend, Emily Costa, said Oduor went out on Friday night with friends for a March Madness celebration. Costa called for a wellness check when Oduor did not return home.

Costa called Oduor's mother, Millicent Odour, who said her heart nearly stopped when she got the news.

"I am just asking for help. Anybody who can help me to get my son back. And if he's anywhere with somebody, somebody is holding him. Please just give us a call. We are willing to do whatever it takes to bring him home safe," said Millicent Odour.

Last known whereabouts

Early on Saturday morning, Oduor was seen riding an electric bike, which was found by police Wednesday morning near the 600 block of South President Street.

A bike belonging to missing man Branson Oduor was found by police Wednesday, days after he was reported missing. Emily Costa

Surveillance video captured Oduor outside of The Horse You Came In On, a Fells Point bar. He was seen wearing a dark jacket and a light-colored hat as he was talking to a few people.

According to Baltimore police, 27-year-old Branson Oduor was last seen around 1 a.m. on Friday, April 3, in the 1600 block of Thames Street. Horse You Came In On

Costa told WJZ that Oduor was escorted out of a bar late Friday night. He was offered help to get into an Uber, but declined, Costa said.

"From 11 o'clock until closing, they had to escort him out, and then we have camera footage," Costa said. "We did find out that someone was willing. They tried to help him get into an Uber, but he declined it that night."

"He is responsible, friendly, outgoing, somebody that you want to be a friend to — he's a good boy," Millicent Odour said.

Anyone who has seen Branson Oduor or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Southern District detectives at 410-396-2499.