Missing man seen on video outside of bar in Baltimore's Fells Point

A man who was reported missing was last seen leaving a bar in Baltimore's Fells Point, video shows.

According to police, 27-year-old Branson Oduor was last seen around 1 a.m. on Saturday, April 4, in the 1600 block of Thames Street.

Police describe Oduor as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a tan colored shirt, officers said.

Anyone with information about Oduor's whereabouts is asked to call police at 410-396-2499 or by dialing 911.

According to Oduor's family and friends, he was riding an electric bike, which is also now missing.

Oduor's mother said she got a phone call from his girlfriend on Sunday saying he was not answering his phone.

"I was surprised, because he's not…it's not like him," his mother said. "Even when he's busy, you will text him or call him, and then he will call you back immediately. But he didn't call. So, I was like, something must be wrong. It's unlike him."

Video from the night that Oduor was last seen shows him outside of the Fells Point bar, The Horse You Came In On. Oduor is seen in the video wearing a white hat.

According to Baltimore police, 27-year-old Branson Oduor was last seen around 1 a.m. on Friday, April 3, in the 1600 block of Thames Street. Horse You Came In On

According to his girlfriend, Oduor went out with friends on Friday night and stayed out late.

Oduor's girlfriend called for a wellness check later that day and discovered he was not at home.