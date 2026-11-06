Crews continue search for missing boater on Susquehanna River

Crews in Harford County continue to search for a young man who went missing on the Susquehanna River Wednesday evening.

Mark Coates, 18, of Havre de Grace, has not been seen or heard from since launching his boat at the Water Street boat ramp on Wednesday at 5 pm.

Coates' mother describes him as an avid fisherman who spent every day chasing sunrises and sunsets, which makes his disappearance even more devastating.

"It's like, wow, we actually live right on the water, so we were able to see the boats go up and back and forth searching. It's just sad," Havre De Grace resident John Himelright said.

Himelright doesn't know the Coates family personally, but says this situation has rocked the entire community.

On Thursday morning, Maryland Natural Resources Police were dispatched to Garrett Island for reports of a capsized 10-foot aluminum Jon boat that belongs to Coates, but the 18-year-old wasn't on it.

"My first reaction was, how young is he, and whatever age is way too young," Himelright said.

Countless agencies, including dive teams, search dogs, and aviation resources, have assisted in the search, which Himelright has watched from his home on the water.

He said he himself is a boater, and this incident hits too close to home.

"It makes you realize that you always have to be on your guard. Watch out for others and watch the tides, watch the weather, of course. That's a big one; storms come in pretty quick," Himelright said.

As the search continues, the Department of Natural Resources is asking boaters to avoid the Susquehanna River between the US 40 and I95 bridges.