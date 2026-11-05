Search underway for missing boater in Cecil County after his boat capsized in Susquehanna River

A search is underway in Maryland's Cecil County for a man who went missing after his boat capsized in the Susquehanna River near Garrett Island.

Officers with the Maryland Natural Resources Police have joined forces with other partner agencies to search for 18-year-old Mark Everett Coates III, of Havre de Grace, according to a statement posted by the agency to Facebook.

Search crews responded Thursday morning to a report of a 10-foot aluminum jon boat that had capsized near Garrett Island.

Police said Coates was last known to be operating his jon boat near the Hatem Memorial Bridge on Wednesday around 5 p.m. His vessel was launched from the Water Street Boat Ramp in Havre de Grace.

Coates was last seen wearing a chartreuse long-sleeved T-shirt and blue jeans, police said.

Among the teams involved in the search were crews from the U.S. Coast Guard, the Susquehanna Hose Company, Harford County Emergency Services, Harford County Sheriff's Office, Chesapeake Search Dogs and other groups.

The crews were utilizing various methods and equipment in the search, including the use of multiple underwater and aviation resources, the statement said.

Officials have cautioned boaters in the area to avoid traveling through the Susquehanna River between the US 40 and I-95 bridges while search operations are still going on.

Maryland Natural Resources Police have asked anyone who may have seen related boating activity in the area or has any information on any locations of the missing boater to call 410-260-8888.