Crews continue search for missing 18-year-old in Susquehanna River six days after disappearance

Search crews are continuing efforts to find an 18-year-old boater who went missing in the Susquehanna River nearly a week ago.

The Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) has been searching for six days for Mark Everett Coates III, who was last known to be operating a 10-foot aluminum Jon boat near the Hatem Memorial Bridge (U.S. 40) on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 4.

The following day, NRP responded to Garrett Island after receiving reports of a capsized 10-foot aluminum Jon boat belonging to Coates. He was not aboard.

On Tuesday, crews used boats, drones and helicopters to conduct surface searches.

NRP said favorable conditions will allow subsurface dive and sonar operations to resume Wednesday morning, with crews expected to search between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Since Coates was reported missing, the search has included vessel patrols, dive operations and aerial searches involving helicopters and drones from multiple agencies across the region.

Volunteer search efforts will be restricted in the area between the Tydings Memorial Bridge (I-95) and the Amtrak Bridge as crews from NRP, Maryland State Police, Delaware State Police, Baltimore City Fire Department, Charles County Dive Rescue Team and other agencies deploy search equipment.

"It's like, wow, we actually live right on the water, so we were able to see the boats go up and back and forth searching. It's just sad," Havre de Grace resident John Himelright told CBS News Baltimore.