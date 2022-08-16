Metro Crime Stoppers offers rewards of 8K each for information on three different homicides

BALTIMORE -- Metro Crime Stoppers is offering rewards of up to $8,000 each for tips that lead investigators to the people responsible for killing three men in different parts of the city within the past three weeks, according to authorities.

Shareef Muse, 18, was gunned down near Mondawmin Mall in the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway on the morning of July 30. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.

He was doing squeegee work prior to the shooting, police said.

The following afternoon, on July 31, Trevon Williams was shot in Northeast Baltimore.

Officers found Williams suffering from a gunshot wound in the 3500 block of Mannasota Avenue, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries but did not survive them, according to authorities.

A few weeks later, Marcus Roberts was shot and killed in an alleyway behind the odd side of the 1200 block of Lombard Street, according to authorities.

Officers noticed that he had multiple gunshot wounds and medics pronounced him dead at the spot where his body was discovered, police said.

Anyone who has information about any of these three men that could help detectives find their killers should call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.