2 men injured after argument leads to shooting in Baltimore County

Two men were injured after an argument led to a shooting in Dundalk on Saturday night, according to Baltimore County police.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 1900 block of Church Road around 10 p.m., where they found a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his hand and a 51-year-old man also suffering from a gunshot wound.

Both men were taken to a local hospital, police said. The 51-year-old was treated and released, and the 44-year-old remains hospitalized.

During the investigation, police determined that the shooting happened after the two men got into an argument. Officers said there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 410-887-4636 (INFO).

Crime in Baltimore County

Cases of gun violence and weapons violations have declined in Baltimore County in recent years, according to data from the police department.

In 2023, the county recorded 723 weapons violation cases. In 2024, cases declined by 7%, to 671. So far in 2025, the county has recorded 561 weapons violations, data shows.

In early December, a minor was injured in a shooting in Essex, according to police. The minor was taken to a hospital after officers responded to the shooting in front of a business in the 1700 block of Eastern Boulevard.

The suspect in the shooting was arrested on the scene, according to police.

In late November, another shooting was reported in Essex, in the area of Sandalwood Road and Moline Circle. A man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds walked into a local police station after the incident was reported, officials said.

A woman was injured in a shooting on Thanksgiving Day in Woodlawn, police said. The 41-year-old woman was found injured after police responded to the 5700 block of Johnnycake Road.

Police said the victim knew the suspect, but the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.