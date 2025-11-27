1 person hospitalized after Thanksgiving Day shooting in Baltimore County

A person was taken to a hospital on Thanksgiving after a shooting in Woodlawn, Baltimore County Police said.

Officers began investigating the shooting around noon in the 5700 block of Johnnycake Road.

One person was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Crime in Baltimore County

According to data from Baltimore County Police, weapons violation cases decreased by nearly 16% between 2022 and 2024. In 2022, the county reported 798 cases, compared to 670 in 2024. 537 weapons violations have been reported so far in 2025, data shows.

Homicide cases also decreased in the county. In 2024, 28 homicides were reported, a 20% decline from 35 cases in 2022. So far in 2025, there have been 28 reported homicides.

In November 2024, a shooting at a Red Roof Inn in Woodlawn left three people injured. Police arrived at the scene of the early morning shooting to find three people with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

In May, four people were injured in a shooting at a Woodlawn shopping center, prompting calls for change from business owners in the area.

"It's just absurd that this keeps happening," said Sonny Awan, owner of BBQ Tonite. "Yes, safety is a concern — the safety of my customers and employees."

Other store owners in the area said the safety issues escalate overnight with public drinking, loitering and violence.