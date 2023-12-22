BALTIMORE -- The Grinch, as you know, is typically depicted as a pot-bellied, mean-tempered character who hates Christmas.

But one woman from Westminster, who's earned the name "The Grinch Lady," is sharing her love of the Grinch with her community by spreading joy.

Meet Bonnie Murphy, "The Grinch Lady," who's saving Christmas.

Stephon Dingle went to Finksburg, Maryland, and introduces us to the Grinch Lady, who is saving Christmas.

As the story goes, every Who down in Whoville liked Christmas, but the "Grinch Lady," who lives just south of Westminster, loved it...a lot...

"I like green, I think I sleep with green on my mind," Murphy said.

Everywhere you turn in Bonnie Murphy's home, there is a clone of the Grinch.

There are "wonderfully awful ideas" all around this house, from a white Christmas in the living room to the pink Christmas in the dining room, and a holiday village in the family room - which Murphy says is her grandson's favorite.

In the basement - Whoville. The Grinchy green basement looks as much of an elaborate display as it does a Christmas yard sale.

From ornaments and clocks to waffle makers, backpacks, and even a warning about where to park, the Grinch has consumed the Christmas spirit of Bonnie Murphy both near and far, and yes, even on her car.

"My car is really the best because I go out all over the place and I also make up some gift bags and I just hand them to random people out and they're usually for families and kids," Murphy said. "You know, it just makes people smile and I'll be in the store with my boots and stuff and people will stop me and say you really put me in the spirit and that's great - I love it."

Well, unlike the actual Grinch, Bonnie's heart wasn't born too small. It's the message and the feeling beyond that mean ole Grinch. In fact, a lesson for all of us that no matter how tough life may be around the holidays, there is always a reason to smile.

This Grinch lady and her wonderfully awful obsession is, in fact, saving Christmas.