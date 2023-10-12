MDTA: Statement made about explosive devices in vehicle prompted closure of BWI terminal roadway

BALTIMORE - A person approached an MDTA officer making statements about explosive devices in their vehicle which prompted a police investigation and road closure Wednesday at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, MDTA police said.

Officers investigated and eventually cleared the vehicle that had been parked near the entrance of the lower level of the airport.

At this time, MDTA says no charges have been filed but the investigation is open and active. The individual was taken to a local hospital for mental health treatment.

While police were investigating the vehicle in question, the terminal roadway at BWI was closed and traffic was stopped.

Officers established a perimeter around the vehicle, and eventually, the vehicle was cleared from the scene, MDTA officials said.

"We want to investigate everything," Maryland Transportation Authority spokesman Cpt. Kevin Ayd. "We don't want to make any comments that might not be accurate. We take every precautionary measure and investigate it thoroughly to make sure we get the investigation correct if there is the potential for criminal charges. We also don't want to hurt the criminal investigation."

Officers escorted airport visitors out of the area and held incoming traffic to the airport terminal until investigators gave the "all clear" signal.

Jonathan Dean, the communications director for BWI, said in a statement that "throughout the incident, BWI Marshall Airport officials provided updates for airport customers."

"Multiple audio announcements were made in the terminal to update travelers," the statement said. "The airport website provided an alert message, which was updated multiple times. The airport's social media channels offered updated information throughout the incident."

No charges have been filed at this time. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the MDTA Police at 410-859-7042.