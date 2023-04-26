Watch CBS News
TSA debuts new technology designed to improve checkpoint screenings at BWI Airport

BALTIMORE -- TSA at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport debuted new technology that will be used at security checkpoints.

TSA officials held a demonstration of the new technology Wednesday morning.

The new software uses cameras to match a traveler's face with their photo ID and flight details in real-time.

This means when in use, travelers are not required to present a boarding pass to the TSA officer during the travel document checking process.

These units touch points and speed up the process, according to TSA officials.

The technology enhances detection capabilities for identifying fraudulent documents at security checkpoints.

TSA currently has 36 units of the credential authentication technology across the airport.

"This technology is valuable because it enhances detection capabilities for identifying fraudulent IDs, such as driver's licenses and passports at a checkpoint and it increases efficiency by automatically verifying a passenger's identification," said Christopher Murgia, TSA's Federal Security Director for Maryland. "This helps ensure that we know who is boarding flights. The system also confirms the passenger's flight status by verifying that the individual is ticketed to fly out of the airport on that day."

First published on April 26, 2023 / 12:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

