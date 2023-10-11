Roadway operations at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport returning to normal after investigation

BALTIMORE -- The Terminal Roadway at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport was temporarily shut down due to a law enforcement investigation into a vehicle, BWI said in a social media post Wednesday afternoon. BWI said the vehicle has since been cleared.

UPDATE: Law enforcement has cleared vehicle in question. Please be advised roadway operations will slowly return to normal.



For now, Upper Level roadway is open for both passenger dropoff/pickup. — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) October 11, 2023

BWI said vehicular traffic approaching the airport was being held, but operations are expected to slowly return to normal.

Southwest Airlines passengers are allowed to retrieve their bags from bag belts 1-5. Passengers will not be allowed to exit the lower level, BWI said.

All passengers and visitors are instructed to go to the upper level in order to exit the airport.

The Maryland Transportation Authority said Light Rail service for BWI is operating once again following the investigation.

Light Rail service is now operating to BWI. We appreciate your patience and as always, thank you for riding Light Rail. CRS https://t.co/vfDNlXGeu7 — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) October 11, 2023

