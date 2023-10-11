Watch CBS News
Roadway operations at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport returning to normal after investigation

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Terminal Roadway at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport was temporarily shut down due to a law enforcement investigation into a vehicle, BWI said in a social media post Wednesday afternoon.  BWI said the vehicle has since been cleared.

BWI said vehicular traffic approaching the airport was being held, but operations are expected to slowly return to normal. 

Southwest Airlines passengers are allowed to retrieve their bags from bag belts 1-5.  Passengers will not be allowed to exit the lower level, BWI said.

All passengers and visitors are instructed to go to the upper level in order to exit the airport. 

The Maryland Transportation Authority said Light Rail service for BWI is operating once again following the investigation. 

WJZ will provide more updates to this story as they become available. 

First published on October 11, 2023 / 3:22 PM

