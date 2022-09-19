MD Department of Natural Resources releases first Fall Foliage Report

BALTIMORE - Hard as it may be to believe, fall is set to start Thursday evening, which means the changing of the leaves is right around the corner.

Staffers with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources will be tracking the fall foliage. The color of the leaves, how long the coverage lasts and when the changes start all depends on rainfall and temperature, according to the agency.

"For the most part, Maryland avoided the drought conditions that plagued areas across the country this year," the agency said. "Having a normal or slightly above average rainfall situation bodes well for good fall foliage."

Some other good signs: falling black gum leaves in western Maryland and yellow poplars in the southern part of the state.

In 2021, changes started in Garrett and Allegany counties in mid-September, reaching Washington and Frederick counties in the later part of the month, DNR said. Peak season occurred in late October.

The process was a little later in Carroll, Baltimore, Harford and Cecil counties, reaching near-peak foliage by the end of October.

Southern Maryland didn't reach peak foliage until mid-November, and the leaves fell shortly thereafter.

On the Eastern Shore, the leaves don't start to change until the middle of October. The colors change from North to South, and peaked by the end of November.