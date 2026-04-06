4 injured after machine malfunctions at McCormick plant in Maryland

Four people were injured after a machine malfunctioned Monday afternoon at a McCormick & Co. plant in Cockeysville, Maryland, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Three of the employees suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while one was flown to a shock trauma center with serious injuries, officials said.

The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. in the 11100 section of McCormick Road. A hazmat team was called to the scene. They said there is no threat to the community.

The nature of the machinery malfunction is currently unclear.

WJZ has reached out to McCormick for more details.

A WJZ reporter is on their way to the scene. We will bring you more information about this story as we gather it.