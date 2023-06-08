Mayor Scott nominates Richard Worley for Baltimore Police Commissioner

BALTIMORE - Mayor Brandon Scott is nominating Richard Worley, the current Deputy Commissioner, to become the next Baltimore Police Commissioner.

Michael Harrison announced Thursday he is stepping down from Baltimore City's top police role.

Worley will serve as the City's Acting Police Commissioner until the confirmation process with Baltimore City Council is completed.

"Deputy Commissioner Worley has proven his commitment to our city time and time again. As a fellow son of Baltimore and an experienced public servant, it is clear that he is the right person to lead this department into the future," Mayor Scott said. "On behalf of all Baltimoreans, I want to extend thanks to Commissioner Harrison for his leadership over the past four-and-a-half years. In that time, we've taken meaningful strides to tackle many of our public safety goals and lay out a vision for the future of our great city. In the top position, Deputy Commissioner Worley will continue his hard work to make that vision a reality and I am excited to continue the partnership we've built so far."

Worley is a Baltimore native who joined the Baltimore Police Department in 1998.

He started on patrol in the Western District and was later promoted to Lieutenant of that district and then Major.

Worley was appointed Chief of Detectives in 2021 before being named Deputy Commissioner in September 2022.