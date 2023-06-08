Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison steps down

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison announced Thursday he is stepping down from the position he has held for four years.

Mayor Brandon Scott said in a press conference that Richard Worley, Deputy Commissioner of the Operations Bureau, is his nomination to succeed Harrison.

Scott said he and Harrison "had numerous conversations about the future" of the police department," and that "it became clear to both of us that this was the right time to make this transition."

Harrison came to Baltimore in 2019 from the New Orleans Police Department, where he served for 26 years, most recently as superintendent.

He became the fifth commissioner the city had within four years, assuming a federal consent decree the department had entered in 2017. New Orleans' police force was also under a consent decree when Harrison left it.

The oversight began after a scathing federal report showed that officers routinely violated citizens' rights amid the uprisings following Freddie Gray's death.

Scott said the consent decree team and Judge James Bredar, who oversees the decree, were aware of Harrison's pending departure.

The 54-year-old said he doesn't have any interviews or job offers lined up, saying he wants to rest.

"The first thing for me is to breathe," he said.

