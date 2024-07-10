Massive takedown announced from dozens of violent crimes in Baltimore area

Two groups indicted over dozens of violent crimes in Baltimore area

BALTIMORE -- A massive takedown in two separate crime sprees that terrorized dozens of victims in Baltimore City and surrounding communities was announced by the Maryland Attorney General's Office on Wednesday.

Eleven people, including seven minors, were indicted on very serious crimes ranging from carjackings to armed robberies.

"More than 80 crimes impacting more than 100 Marylanders, many of whom were simply at work or going on about their daily routine when they were unexpectedly targeted and victimized," Chief Deputy Attorney General Candace McLaren Lanham said.

The AG's Office made the announcement alongside leaders from the FBI, Howard and Baltimore counties and Baltimore City.

"Undoubtedly, Baltimore is safer with these violent criminals off the streets," FBI Baltimore Field Office Special Agent-In-Charge Bill DelBagno said.

The first set of crimes targeted ride-share drivers in November and December of 2022.

Investigators say the group ordered an Uber or Lyft, carjack the driver, force them into their trunk or backseat and then use the rideshare app to pick up more customers, ultimately robbing them, too.

In the second spree, investigators said the group robbed food delivery drivers, as well as pizza restaurants and convenience stores at gunpoint.

"It is particularly troubling that the vast majority of the people indicted here in these takedowns are young people," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. "We must ensure again that our young people know that there is a better way."

The amount of crimes these groups are accused of committing is staggering, including 16 armed carjackings, 59 robberies, 21 kidnappings and eight car thefts.

Investigators say there was one home invasion and one victim was raped.

Scott says the severity of the charges should not only send a warning to the young suspects but also to their parents.

"If you know that your young person is involved in something that they should not be, speak up now.," Scott said. "Don't wait until your child is indicted, is arrested for some heinous crime to say, 'Mr. Mayor, my baby is a good child.' Do it now."

The AG's Office says these indictments also highlight an issue with gun violence in the state.

Investigators recovered several guns during these takedowns.