Governor Moore to sign new bills into law after end of legislative session

BALTIMORE -- State lawmakers passed as many bills as they could on the last day of the legislative session.

Sine die came after the session was extended by ten days due to the lack of a budget deal. Two of the bills were in honor of Pava LaPere.

Lapere's parents went down to the Capitol multiple times to testify in support. Their message-they don't want what happened here in Mount Vernon to happen to any other family.

In the fall, LaPere was found murdered at her Mount Vernon apartment building.

The suspect, Jason Billingsley, was out early from prison on a sexual assault conviction because of diminution credits, also known as "good time" credits. The Pava Marie LaPere Act bars violent sex offenders from getting those credits.

The Pava LaPere Legacy of Innovation Act also passed, which provides start-up grants to student entrepreneurs. The FastForward U Innovation Hub at Johns Hopkins University was rededicated to LaPere over the weekend.

Another bill that passed this session is the Maryland Kids Code bill, which aims to prevent online platforms from collecting children's data to keep them on certain apps longer.

The Maryland Road Worker Protection Act opens the door to more automated speed cameras in work zones. It also increases speeding fines in these zones.

The bill was first introduced by Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, who also headed the Work Zone Safety Work Group, which was formed in response to the I-695 crash that killed six construction workers last year in March.

Lawmakers also finalized the deal for the state taking control of Pimlico Racetrack. Four hundred million in state bonds will be used to redevelop the racetrack. When this work begins, Preakness will move to Laurel Park temporarily.