Maryland's first human case of West Nile Virus in 2024 confirmed in Baltimore region

BALTIMORE -- An adult from the Baltimore area tested positive for West Nile virus, the first confirmed human case in Maryland this year.

According to the Maryland Department of Health, the patient has recovered from the infection.

West Nile is transmitted to humans through mosquitoes infected by feeding on birds that have the virus, the state health department said. In rare instances, the virus may be spread from person to person through organ donation, blood transfusion, breastfeeding or from pregnant mother to fetus.

The health department said the disease affects the nervous system and up to 80% of people who are infected will not display any signs of illness. However, those who have underlying health conditions could become seriously ill.

"We are in the season when the West Nile virus can spread in Maryland," said Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman. "We urge people to be vigilant and take steps to avoid infection and eliminate standing pools of water where mosquitoes can breed."

West Nile virus was detected in the United States for the first time in 1999, and the number of Marylanders infected with the virus fluctuates each season. In 2023, seven Maryland residents were confirmed positive for West Nile virus infection.

While most people do not develop symptoms from this virus, some people who develop the illness may experience mild symptoms such as fever, headache and body aches; occasionally, a skin rash and swollen lymph glands may be noticed," according to the state health department.