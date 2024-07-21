"Shocking" reaction from Marylanders after ends 2024 presidential campaign

BALTIMORE -- Marylanders are wondering what's going to happen next after President Joe Biden opted to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

With just over 100 days until the election, many Democratic lawmakers are putting their support behind Vice President Kamala Harris to be the nominee to face Donald Trump.

"I guess I could've seen it coming probably," said Byron Shoemaker. "I think Kamala Harris would probably be a good replacement."

The Democratic National Convention starts on August 19, and right now, they are without a presidential candidate.

Harris announced Sunday that she intends to "earn and win" the Democratic nomination for president, while Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has been floated as a potential vice presidential running mate.

"(Moore) checks all my boxes," said Annapolis resident Dan Walsh. "I would think he would be a great person for that position."

Some Marylanders say that having a new presidential candidate this late in the game will be more challenging for the Democratic Party.

"Having a new person come in, I think it's going to be that much harder to beat Trump," Annapolis resident Kathy Walsh said.

Gregory Davis said he was shocked that Biden left the race.

"Shocking," he said. "I just believe that he should have stayed in the race."

"I'm happy he did it," Craig Middleton added. "I think it will help us win and I think we need to win."

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott told WJZ he is turning his support toward Harris as the nation's next president.

"We know she is ready and there is no other choice for the next President of the United States," Scott said.

Here are some more Democratic lawmakers supporting both Mr. Biden and Harris.