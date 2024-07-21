Maryland leaders react to President Biden's decision to leave the 2024 presidential race

BALTIMORE-- Maryland leaders are reacting to President Joe Biden dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

Biden announced on Sunday that he is dropping his campaign against Republican candidate Donald Trump and will endorse Vice President Kamala Harris.

Baltimore's Democrat Mayor Brandon Scott. who has been supportive of Biden, is rallying behind Harris.

"President Biden has been one of the best, most accomplished presidents of my lifetime," Scott said. "He's been a true partner to Baltimore and a champion in the fight to end gun violence everywhere. We'll continue that fight together for the remainder of his tenure."

"Now's the time for us to rally around @KamalaHarris and defeat Donald Trump. Black women have saved this country time and time again. For that reason and a hundred others, there is no other — or better — option than the Vice President to unite our party and win in November."

Now’s the time for us to rally around @KamalaHarris and defeat Donald Trump.



Black women have saved this country time and time again.



For that reason and a hundred others, there is no other — or better — option than the Vice President to unite our party and win in November. pic.twitter.com/xMqG0WhC1o — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) July 21, 2024

Maryland Democratic Party Chair Ken Ulman says the "country and party owe Joe Biden a debt of gratitude.

"Joe Biden is among the best and most consequential presidents in American history," Ullman continued. "In three and half years, President Biden navigated the country through COVID and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, passed historic investments in infrastructure and climate, lowered prescription drug prices for seniors, passed landmark gun safety legislation, and so much more."

"Our country and party owe Joe Biden a debt of gratitude. As President, he is a remarkable leader that has always put his country first."

Maryland Democratic Senator Ben Cardin calls Biden a "passionate public servant."

"Joe Biden is a friend and has been a passionate public servant throughout his lifetime, putting the needs of this nation first time and again, Cardin said. "As president, he has led an administration that for nearly four years has helped our nation, helped our people and has created hope and opportunity where there was sickness, despair and inequality. Unemployment is at historic lows, small businesses creation is at record highs and the Fed is on the cusp of cutting interest rates again because inflation is in check. America has earned back respect and leadership around the free world. For all this and more, Joe Biden has earned the right to determine his own future and I respect his decision. I thank him for his incredible service with all my heart."

"Donald Trump is unfit to hold elected office. Democrats, along with Independents and Republicans, now must be united and focus our attention on preserving our nation, our Constitution and our way of life under the rule of law."

Maryland Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen says Biden had been a "dedicated public servant.

"Joe Biden has time and again shown our nation the true meaning of a dedicated public servant," Van Hollen said. "Over the last four years – and throughout his decades of prior service – he has delivered on behalf of the American people, working to better the lives of millions, while never forgetting where he came from and who he was fighting for."

"President Biden has always put our country first, and in making this decision, he has once again done what he thinks is best for the future of our democracy. His legacy will set an example of what we can accomplish on behalf of everyday Americans for generations to come. There's still more work to be done – and I know the President is committed to seeing it through."

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Biden made the right decision by dropping out.

"I respect President Biden for his decades of public service," Hogan said. "I believe he made the right decision for his family and the country. These are dangerous and unprecedented times. He should be commended for putting the country ahead of personal ambition."



"The only way out of this cycle of chaos, divisiveness and dysfunction is to elect principled, common sense and experienced leaders who will focus on the day-to-day challenges facing Americans. We need less palace intrigue, less partisan nonsense, and more decisive action to solve the serious problems facing our nation. That's why I'm running for U.S. Senate—to overcome all of the toxic politics and to bring strong, independent leadership to Washington."

I respect President Biden for his decades of public service. I believe he made the right decision for his family and the country. These are dangerous and unprecedented times. He should be commended for putting the country ahead of personal ambition.



The only way out of this… — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) July 21, 2024

Maryland Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger called Biden a "selfless patriot."

"In courageously deciding not to seek reelection, President Biden is putting his country's needs before his own interests and ambitions," Ruppersberger said. "It reflects what I have known about him for decades: he is a selfless patriot who loves democracy above all else. We all owe the President a debt of gratitude for the progress we have made over the last 3.5 years of unprecedented job growth. Under his leadership, we are finally addressing climate change, prescription drugs are cheaper, veterans are getting better care and so much more. President Biden's legacy will be among the strongest in American history."

"The Democratic Party must unite around its nominee to protect us from the extreme MAGA Project 2025 agenda and a President who makes no secret of his love of self over country."

"Vice President Kamala Harris is an excellent candidate to succeed President Biden as our nation's first female president. Like me, she is a former prosecutor, a job that takes guts and the ability to speak truth to power, winning cases on behalf of students and veterans who were being taken advantage of by corporations. If she becomes the Democratic nominee for President, I am confident Vice President Harris will defend our freedoms and ensure we remain respected on the world stage and safe within our own borders."

Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson shared a statement, saying in part that Biden will go down as one of the nation's most influential leaders.

"His announcement today to step back is a testament to his character and love of our country," Ferguson said. "His legacy, already written, will not how he departed with grace at a pivotal moment in our history."

President @JoeBiden will go down in history as one of our country's most influential leaders over the last half-century.



Please see my full statement: pic.twitter.com/xLJTkwfzru — Bill Ferguson (@SenBillFerg) July 21, 2024

Maryland Congressman Kweisi Mfume added that Biden will be leaving the race with dignity.

"It has been a tremendous honor to serve alongside President Biden in the Congress, and his tenure as the leader of our great nation will be revered forever," Mfume said. "At this moment, we all would be better off if we allow him to have the dignity that he deserves and has earned in this moment. He has been and remains a great President who through the simple eloquence of his example has led our nation and the world through tough and difficult times."

Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin, who wrote a letter last week urging Biden to consider ending his campaign, said that Democrats will be focused and unified behind "our next President Kamala Harris."

"Joe Biden is one of the handful of truly great presidents in American history and a patriot beyond measure," Raskin said. "We Democrats will be unified and focused behind our next President, Kamala Harris, to keep their great success going and to defeat the autocrats, theocrats and plutocrats."

Joe Biden is one of the handful of truly great presidents in American history and a patriot beyond measure. We Democrats will be unified and focused behind our next President, Kamala Harris, to keep their great success going and to defeat the autocrats, theocrats and plutocrats. — Jamie Raskin (@jamie_raskin) July 21, 2024

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, who is running for Congress, shared his words of support.

"I extend my heartfelt thanks to @JoeBiden for his incredible service to our country," Olszewski said. "He has been a great President, and his leadership has been instrumental in navigating some of the most challenging times in recent history."