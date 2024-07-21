Could Maryland Gov. Wes Moore become a vice presidential candidate?

BALTIMORE - Maryland Gov. Wes Moore quelled a notion last month that he would make a run for the Democratic presidential nomination if President Biden were to end his 2024 campaign.

But now that Biden announced he won't seek a second term, the Democrats will be working fast to find a challenger for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

With a little more than three months until the Nov. 5 election day, Vice President Kamala Harris is likely the front-runner to become the Democratic nominee. Moore will endorse Harris as the Democratic nominee, according to CBS News.

So, would Moore consider being a vice presidential candidate?

CBS News suggested that Moore could be a possible pick as Harris's running mate. CBS News

The list also consists of Democrats Gretchen Whitmer (Michigan), Gavin Newsom (California), Josh Shapiro (Pennsylvania), Roy Cooper (North Carolina), Raphael Warnock (Georgia) and Pete Buttigieg (Transportation Secretary), among others.

Moore has not commented on his interest in a vice presidential campaign.

However, he shared his support for Biden in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

"President Biden has dedicated his life and career to serving the American people," Moore said. "His legacy of hard work, dedication, optimism, and strength have shaped the trajectory of our nation – and made us better as a people and as a country."

"This is a man deeply in love with his family, his country, and the promise of America. As a governor, I look to him as an exemplar of true leadership. As an American, I look to him as an embodiment of our shared values of freedom, decency, and patriotism."

"Maryland has had a stalwart ally and tireless friend in President Biden. We could not have delivered such enormous progress for 6.3 million Marylanders without his and Vice President Harris' leadership and support. Together, we've created nearly 40,000 jobs, made historic investments in our state's infrastructure, and seen the most significant drop in crime in a generation. And when the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed on the early morning of March 26, President Biden rallied with the people of our state. Together, we proved what it means to be Maryland Tough and Baltimore Strong."

"Our state and our country are back on track with the help of this administration, and we know that President Biden will continue to have Maryland's back as he focuses solely on fulfilling his duties as president for the rest of his term. I thank him and Dr. Jill Biden for their unwavering loyalty to us, it will never be forgotten."

Moore, 45, defeated Dan Cox in the 2022 gubernatorial election to become Maryland's 63rd governor.

He served in the United States Army and earned his Bachelor's Degree at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

Moore has been influential in securing the Baltimore Orioles' agreement to remain at Camden Yards, pardoning more than 175,000 marijuana convictions, overseeing the legalization of recreational marijuana, a voice in the deadly Key Bridge collapse and the impact on the Port of Baltimore, and the continued fight against gun violence and support for gender-affirming healthcare and abortion rights.

