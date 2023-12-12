Marylanders in leading roles as Moulin Rouge takes stage at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre

Marylanders in leading roles as Moulin Rouge takes stage in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Moulin Rouge is the latest spectacle to be on display at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre.

The play, based on the beloved film, is a hit musical featuring romance, dancing and jaw-dropping costumes.

WJZ caught up with two leading cast members who say they landed their dream roles.

"I grew up in Towson, and it's funny, I remember saying I never really came to the Hippodrome, and I remember hearing ads on the radio, for like 'Wicked' at the Hippodrome," cast member Christian Douglas said.

Douglas who studied opera at the University of Maryland, will now dazzle audiences in Moulin Rouge until December 17. He, and other cast members, are performing in intricate costumes meant to capture your attention.

"This has 20 yards of this feather boa that is specifically made for the show, and this one is for shut up and raise a glass," wardrobe supervisor Michael Hannah said.

The 10-time Tony Award-winning musical casts two Marylanders as young lovers, Satine and Christian.

"After COVID, I got a call to come in for Satine again, I got it, and I think it was just kind of divine intervention," cast member Gabrielle McClinton said. "I think perfect timing and where you are in your life. So, I feel like my journey with Moulin Rouge has been very extensive."

Night after night, audiences are promised to be whisked away to Paris.

"If you are thinking about it, then do it," McClinton said. "It's a beautiful night out at the theatre. It's a spectacle, it's exciting, it's also a beautiful love story."

"These are true authentically, made the way they would've been made back then," Hannah added.

Music has driven the show and added to the reason it has maintained popularity.

The show runs about 2 1/2 hours and features more than 70 songs.

For ticket information, visit this website.