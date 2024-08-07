Marylanders in flood-prone areas gear for downpours from Tropical Storm Debby

BALTIMORE -- Residents and business owners in Fells Point know how relentless storms can be and how much damage they can cause.

With Tropical Storm Debby moving along the East Coast, and will bring more rain to Maryland, those in flood-prone areas are stocking up on supplies.

Dozens of people collected sandbags Tuesday at three sites in Baltimore.

The wind and rain from Tropical Storm Debby could cause roadways to be submerged, including the cobblestone roads in the heart of Fells Point.

Baltimore City's Department of Transportation expects even higher tides and rain later this week, which could create isolated flooding.

People should grab some supplies for their home like food and water that can last for a week.

Also, pack an emergency kit with medications, batteries, rain gear and even supplies for pets.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore advises everyone to learn and practice evacuation routes in case people need to leave their homes for safety.

This is the time to fill up car trunks with supplies like chargers for phones, blankets, flashlights and some food just in case families need to hit the road.

"The safety of Marylanders is our top priority. By declaring a State of Preparedness, I am directing the Department of Emergency Management to coordinate the comprehensive preparation of State government ahead of potential impacts from the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby," Moore said.