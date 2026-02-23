Latest Maryland winter storm made a mess, but it's easier to manage

The latest winter storm left behind a huge mess that had Marylanders up early Monday to clean it up.

While many neighbors weren't happy to do it, they all agreed this storm was easier to manage than the last one.

Along the Eastern Shore, where the storm hit harder, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is sending more resources to help out.

More manageable

Aisha Hubbard made quick work of the snow outside her Timonium home Monday morning.

Even with the wind as biting as it was at times, she said she would take this storm anytime, especially compared to what the region saw in late January, which left nearly a foot of snow followed by frigid temperatures.

"I hope that the snow next time is light and fluffy like this," Hubbard said. "The cleanup this time was much easier, less of a hassle."

This Nor'easter brought a blanket of snow across the region, and while it didn't have the added weight of sleet like the last storm, it had a moist and slushie-like consistency.

It was still easier to clear, but not the lightest by any means.

"It's a lot of slosh, so while easy to kind of move about, once you try to lift it [that's when it's a little more challenging," said Oliver Clemons, a Timonium resident. "It definitely builds up weight quick."

Helping the Eastern Shore

Maryland's Eastern Shore got the blizzard treatment with this storm, surpassing the snow totals of Central Maryland.

That part of the state also dealt with stronger winds, which caused more downed trees and power lines.

Charlie Gischlar, an MDOT SHA spokesman, said because things are worse over there, his agency will be putting a bigger focus on clean up in that region.

"We're redeploying some of our assets from the western [part of the state] to the Eastern Shore to help move those trees so that we can treat the roads," Gischlar said. "We're also getting some dump trucks from our western assets and sharing them with our partners."

As far as inventory goes for things like salt and brine, Gischlar said MDOT SHA has a lot on hand.

For salt alone, Gischlar said the agency has around 80% of its supply still.