Snow cleanup continues in Baltimore days after winter storm

Baltimore residents can continue to use city-owned parking garages for free through 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 28, as snow cleanup continues, according to the Parking Authority. After 7 p.m., residents will be charged at normal rates.

Baltimore's State of Emergency, issued on Jan. 23, remains in effect as icy conditions and freezing temperatures continue to impact the region.

Frigid weather is expected through the end of the week, with the possibility for another weekend winter storm, according to WJZ's First Alert Weather Team.

The city's Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert was extended through Sunday, Feb. 1.

Find a nearby winter shelter here.

Closures and delays

Baltimore City schools have been closed since Monday, Jan. 26, due to the weather. Wednesday's closure marked the third of the district's three allocated snow days.

The Baltimore City government had a delayed start Wednesday and opened at 10 a.m. The Circuit Court opened at 9 a.m.

City recreation centers also opened at 10 a.m. and will remain open until 6 p.m.

The Recreation and Parks department will offer hot lunch, snack and water to youth at the following locations starting at 12:30 p.m.:

William J. Myers Pavilion

Rita Church Community Center

C.C. Jackson Recreation Center

Roosevelt Recreation Center

Cahill Recreation Center

Robert C. Marshall Recreation Center

Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center

Enoch Pratt Free Libraries will be closed on Wednesday.

Due to the weekend snowstorm, Baltimore Restaurant Week will be extended to Saturday, Feb. 7.

Trash and recycling collection

Trash collection in Baltimore will run on a shifted schedule due to the weather. Pickup will occur on Saturday, Jan. 31

Residents are asked to bring their trash cans to the ends of their alleys or to the front of their homes for pickup.

Recycling is suspended for the week and will resume next week as normal, according to the Department of Public Works.

The following residential recycling drop-off centers reopened Wednesday: