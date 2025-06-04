Maryland Whipsnakes pro lacrosse players join pick-up games with the youth

Members of the Maryland Whipsnakes, a Baltimore-based professional lacrosse team, took on some youth players in a fun-filled pick-up game on Wednesday.

The "Pick-up in the Park" allowed youth lacrosse players to play with pro lacrosse players Rob Pannell and Matt Rambo, who both play for the Whipsnakes.

"It's such a big sport in Maryland, and just seeing the kids from 6 years old all the way to high school, just coming out and having a good time, this is what it's all about," Rambo said. "No pads, just running around and having a good time."

"It's this type of stuff that I loved growing up, playing in the backyard type of lacrosse stuff with my friends," Pannell added. "A lot of these kids had talent. I'll tell you what, I hopped in goal for a little bit, and it didn't really go too well."

Organizers say they were hoping to attract around 100 children, but an early count suggests there were around 200. It's a sport that has grown in Maryland over the past couple of years, according to Whipsnakes fan Matt Hettiger.

"I've been a Whipsnakes fan since 2019, but it definitely picked up with them making Maryland their home last year," Hettiger said. "Between last year kicking off with hometowns and this year getting excited for the games, you see a huge difference, a lot more Whipsnakes gear around. A lot more kids identify with the Whipsnakes as their hometown team."

Maryland lacrosse fans were excited to see members of the Whipsnakes interacting and participating with the youth.

"You know it's awesome that they want to give back," Whipsnakes fan John Long said. "It's phenomenal that they're doing that. They were great with the kids. It was a lot of fun."

Who are the Maryland Whipsnakes?

The Maryland Whipsnakes are members of the Premier Lacrosse League. They were founded in 2019 and have won championships in 2019 and 2020.

Local members of the team include Alex Mazzone (Johns Hopkins), Roman Puglise (Maryland), Matt Rambo (Maryland), Colin Heacock (Maryland, from Catonsville), Tim Muller (Maryland), Jack Koras (Maryland, from Lutherville), Scott Smith (Johns Hopkins), Ryan Conrad (Virginia, from Timonium), Matt Dunn (Maryland, from Baltimore), Ajax Zappitello (Maryland), Adam Poitras (Loyola) and Jake Bernhardt (Maryland).

The Whipsnakes open their season on Saturday, June 21 at Baltimore's Homewood Field.

Rambo, a Maryland Terps lacrosse alum, joked that he wished they could play their home games in College Park, but said he was excited nonetheless just to be playing back in Maryland.