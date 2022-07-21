Maryland Weather: Thursday is an Alert Day due to dangerous heat

BALTIMORE -- Dangerous heat is in the forecast through the weekend, with the highest combination of high temperatures and humidity expected on Thursday and Sunday.

Highs will reach the mid and upper 90s Thursday afternoon. Heat index values will reach around 102 degrees in Baltimore, but the Eastern Shore could see values as high as 104 degrees to 108 degrees.

A heat advisory is in effect for the I-95 corridor, parts of southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Overnight temps will only fall to the low-to-mid 70s.

The high heat index has led WJZ's First Alert Weather Team to declare an Alert Day on Thursday. If you're going to be out and about, you want to hydrate and make sure to take frequent breaks.

There will be a very small chance for a late-day storm Thursday, as a cold front and trough of low pressure swing through the region. Any storms with the type of heat and humidity we are expecting will likely be severe. The areas with the best chance for seeing these storms will be southern Maryland and the lower Eastern Shore.

Friday will continue hot with highs in the mid 90s. The heat cranks up a notch this weekend with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s for Saturday and Sunday.

The humidity will be higher on Sunday, so another Alert Day has been issued due to the expected heat index reaching 100 degrees to 110 degrees. A cold front will move into the area Monday, with a thunderstorm threat and cooler temperatures to follow for Tuesday. Right now it is too early to determine whether we will have severe weather.