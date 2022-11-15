Maryland Weather: Temperatures will drop as a killing freeze creeps across the state

BALTIMORE -- Temperatures will once again drop into the 20s and 30s in the Baltimore area this week.

There is a freeze warning for parts of Maryland like Kent, Queen Anne's Talbot & Carolina Counties, which are on the Eastern Shore.

Most of the area saw a killing freeze on Sunday night that signaled the end of the growing season. That's why there will be no freeze warning for the Baltimore area.

Clouds will thicken quickly Tuesday morning and it will be raining across the area by Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Tuesday evening will be miserable with a slow rush hour, wet roads and temperatures in the low 40s.

Rain will continue into Tuesday night before ending. It will be cold enough in Western Maryland for wintry weather.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Garrett and Allegany Counties for snow/sleet/freezing rain.

Some areas could see one to three inches of snow and sleet with a glazing of ice on top to make things interesting.

The rain will be long gone by Wednesday morning. The rest of the week will be sunny and cold.

Temperature highs each day will remain in the 40s with temperatures at night in the upper 20s.

A reinforcing shot of cold air moves in by this weekend taking our temperatures lower.

Temperature highs will only reach the low 40s this weekend with temperatures at night dipping into the mid-20s for most areas.

No rain is expected after Tuesday through at least next Monday.