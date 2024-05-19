Maryland weather: Sunny & warm start to week, Thursday storms

BALTIMORE- Sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures will greet us Monday through Wednesday. Strong storms possible Thursday.

Clouds finally broke for late day sunshine Sunday afternoon. Temperatures climbed into the lower to middle 70s. The sky will continue to gradually clear through tonight. Expect a very comfortable evening with temperatures in the 60s. Overnight we'll see some patchy areas of fog forming. Lows will dip into the 50s & 60s.

Monday will be the start of a much nicer stretch of weather. We will see early morning patchy fog burn off to sunshine. Expect a southeasterly wind at 5 to 10 mph. This means inland locations will be warmer than locations along and near Chesapeake Bay. High temperatures Monday will range from the middle 70s near the Bay to around 80 inland locations.

Tuesday and Wednesday look even warmer. The sky will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds. After any early patchy fog, we'll see a partly to mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will climb into the lower 80s Tuesday afternoon and the middle to upper 80s Wednesday. Winds will be out of the south, so areas along and near the Bay will not be as warm as distant inland locations. Some spots up in Carroll and western Howard county could approach 90 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday looks to be the most active weather day of the upcoming week. The day will start off warm and humid with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. A cold front will approach our area during the second half of the day triggering scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms could be strong to severe. The WJZ First Alert Weather Team is monitoring Thursday afternoon and evening for a possible ALERT DAY for the potential of severe storms.

The cold front responsible for Thursday afternoon and evening's storms will move to our south and stall. This should provide us a decent Friday with a mixture of sunshine and clouds with highs near 80.

This front boundary may drift north over the Memorial Day Weekend bringing us easterly winds and chances for showers. Right now, it's too early to pinpoint exact timing and location of showers, but the chance is there. We'll continue to fine tune the forecast as the holiday weekend approaches.