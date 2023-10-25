Maryland Weather: Summer-like warmth builds rest of week

BALTIMORE-- With a mainly clear sky and light winds, temperatures tonight will cool off. Overnight lows dip into the upper 40s & lower 50s.

Thursday we keep the stretch of unseasonably warmth and sunshine going. As the ridge of high pressure continues to strengthen, our high temperatures will continue to climb higher. Thursday afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80.

EVEN WARMER THURSDAY: After morning temperatures start in the upper 40s & lower 50s, a switch to a summery feel by afternoon. High temperatures approaching 80. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/MvrqEUFwNQ — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) October 25, 2023

Fabulous weather should continue through the weekend. We are keeping a close eye on Sunday as one computer model is trying to bring in our next cold front sooner, which would mean the chance of showers and cooler temperatures, especially across western Maryland. Right now, most of our reliable computer models keep this cold front west of us, keeping our entire weekend dry and warm.

Since there is some uncertainty with the timing of our next cold front, it's important to check back in on Sunday's forecast just incase it does start to trend cooler and possibly wetter direction.

FABULOUS FOUR: The next four days are all fabulous. Unseasonably warm, but also sunny & dry. If you're a lover of fall, don't worry; classic fall feel returns Halloween. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/CAMVg616dL — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) October 25, 2023

Early next week the strong ridge of high pressure that has been delivering us this long stretch of unseasonable warmth will begin to break down. A strong cold front will begin to arrive from the west and bring much cooler weather to the area. The timing of this looks to happen later Monday into Tuesday. There is the chance for a few showers ahead of the cold front, but the bigger weather story will be gusty winds and chilly air arriving Monday night into Halloween.

On Halloween, temperatures may never leave the 50s with a gusty & cool breeze. The good news is trick-or-treaters will likely stay dry, but will need to put a coast over their costumes. This chilly feel will continue through the middle to late portion of next week.