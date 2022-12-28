Maryland Weather: Start of the stretch of above-average afternoon temperatures

BALTIMORE -- Hi Everyone!

Another day of sun, and another day milder than the last.

All around, we are having a good run of weather in the Mid-Atlantic.

It's worth noting that our daily average high and low are 45 degrees and 27 degrees.

Now, look at the forecast numbers.

Beginning tomorrow, we get into the low mid-50s, and the solid mid-50s Friday and Saturday.

Then we start 2023 in the low 60's. And the first few days of 2023 will be darn close to 60 degrees.

Talk about a good run of weather!

Rain is still in the outlook for Saturday, but we have made some changes in that part of the forecast.

Let's say rain, and then just drizzle Saturday with rain tapering off at night.

Now, on Sunday, we are thinking of afternoon sun and a nice sunset.

The Ravens-Steelers game will be dry barring any major swing back to the more pessimistic.

The record high for today is 74° in 1946, the record low is 10° in 2017.

Weather update:

Sunny, mild and calm today

Starting tomorrow and well into next week our daytime highs will be well above the seasonal average both day and night

Rain is still part of Saturday and Sunday's outlook but not as much of as long-lasting as thought

Marty Bass