Maryland Weather: Seasonable temps, clear skies Monday before rain

BALTIMORE -- After a chilly and dry night, we start the work and school week with clear skies.

We have clouds moving in during the day ahead of rain on Tuesday. Temperatures climb to a seasonably average high near 51.

Winds will be light and variable. A medium-weight coat should prepare you for the day ahead.

Make sure those young ones are bundled up at the bus stop. This first Monday of December is very normal albeit cold. Milder on the trip back home. Updates on #WJZ. #WJZFirstAlert pic.twitter.com/vpbySDjnf6 — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) December 5, 2022

Clouds will increase Monday night across the area as moisture streams back into the area. Tuesday looks wet, with off and on rain throughout the day.

Rain chances continue through Tuesday night, tapering off by Wednesday morning.

High temperatures will reach close to 60 degrees on Wednesday afternoon.

Rain chances will increase again Thursday into Friday as another wave of low pressure moves into the region.

Friday could see a period of heavier downpours before moving out of the area by Friday night.