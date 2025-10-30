Stormy weather prompts Coastal Flood Warning in Maryland Thursday, storms to exit by midday

Marylanders can expect leftover showers and storms in northeastern Maryland. Otherwise a drying trend will begin now through afternoon. A leftover shower or two is possible through early evening, but they should be light and rather isolated..

The First Alert Weather Day Thursday will end after lunchtime as coastal flooding eases in Annapolis after the midday high tide.

Rainy weather exits Maryland

Soaking rains hit much of central and eastern Maryland late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches have been observed in and around the Baltimore metro.

Showers and isolated storms in northeastern Maryland will continue to lift northeast and push out of the area before lunchtime. In its wake, only a leftover few spotty showers are expected the rest of the day. Partial clearing is likely this afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°.

Spotty power outages could occur, and unhealthy trees could come down due to strong winds are still possible for the next few hours across northeast Maryland.

The severe weather risk has ended for most of Maryland with a low-end severe weather risk through late morning in northeastern Maryland.

Coastal flooding possible

Coastal Flood alerts have been issued for several parts of the state due to the heavy rain.

A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect in Anne Arundel County through Friday morning, as Annapolis sees flooding from the high tide. High tides of concern are 11 a.m. today and midnight tonight. Moderate flooding is forecast with water levels rising 1 to 3 feet above dry ground.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for Southern Baltimore through 10 p.m., with Fells Point already experiencing some flooding.

Halloween weather forecast

The weather will improve in time for Halloween on Friday, with afternoon temperatures reaching between the upper 50s and lower 60s.

There will be a gusty breeze, with gusts of up to 35 mph in some spots during the afternoon, but conditions will be sunny.

By sunset, wind gusts are expected to calm, and by 10 p.m., temperatures will cool to the 50s and 40s.

The weekend will continue with dry weather conditions.