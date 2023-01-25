Watch CBS News
Local News

Maryland Weather: Rain ends tonight

By Derek Beasley, Meg McNamara

/ CBS Baltimore

Derek Beasley has your Wednesday evening forecast
Derek Beasley has your Wednesday evening forecast 02:54

BALTIMORE -- Rain showers will continue across the area through this evening then taper off by tonight as the storm system moves away from the region. Winds will be gusty through the evening with gusts over 25 miles per hour possible.

A *WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* remains in effect for Garrett & Allegany Co. through 7 p.m. due to lingering slick spots from earlier snowfall. 

Rain will taper off through tonight, but patches of drizzle and light rain will continue through the early morning hours Thursday. 

Thursday will be breezy with gusty winds from the west at 25-35 miles per hour. Skies will be partly cloudy. Quiet weather is expected through Friday into the 

The first part of the weekend. High temperatures will reach the mid-40s on Friday and near 50 degrees Saturday and Sunday. Clouds will increase Sunday morning with a chance for showers returning Sunday night. 

First published on January 23, 2023 / 6:51 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.