Maryland Weather: Rain ends tonight

BALTIMORE -- Rain showers will continue across the area through this evening then taper off by tonight as the storm system moves away from the region. Winds will be gusty through the evening with gusts over 25 miles per hour possible.

A *WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* remains in effect for Garrett & Allegany Co. through 7 p.m. due to lingering slick spots from earlier snowfall.

Rain will taper off through tonight, but patches of drizzle and light rain will continue through the early morning hours Thursday.

Thursday will be breezy with gusty winds from the west at 25-35 miles per hour. Skies will be partly cloudy. Quiet weather is expected through Friday into the

The first part of the weekend. High temperatures will reach the mid-40s on Friday and near 50 degrees Saturday and Sunday. Clouds will increase Sunday morning with a chance for showers returning Sunday night.