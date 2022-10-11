Maryland Weather: Prepare for pleasant days with frost on the horizon

BALTIMORE -- There will be nice weather across the region on Tuesday and Thursday.

Temperature highs will remain in the 70s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

The number of clouds in the sky will increase late Wednesday as a cold front approaches.

The chances for showers and storms will increase across the area Thursday as a cold front moves through the region.

While there is no official severe weather risk area for the Baltimore area, it's likely that the city will be placed under a marginal risk for severe storms on Thursday associated with the cold front.

These storms will be capable of producing wind damage on an isolated basis. But widespread severe weather is not expected.

The rain will move out of the area Thursday night and dry weather will move in on Friday, staying into the weekend.

Temperatures will scale back to the 60s for highs and to the 40s at night throughout the weekend.

Those clouds will return Sunday night with a chance for showers.

There will be a better chance for rain on Monday followed by a substantial cool down for the middle part of next week.

Temperatures will likely drop to around 20 degrees below average by next Tuesday. On Wednesday, there will be highs in the 50s and lows in the mid-30s.

It is likely that frost will appear in parts of the area by next Tuesday and Wednesday night.