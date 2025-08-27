Maryland sees cool, dry weather Wednesday

Maryland continues to experience refreshing, fall-like weather ahead of the Labor Day weekend, as high pressure builds into the region, pushing in cooler and noticeably drier air.

Afternoon highs on Wednesday are expected to top out in the upper 70s to low 80s - a good 7 to 10 degrees below what's typical for late August.

Humidity levels will also be much lower, with relative humidity values dropping to around 30% this afternoon, making it feel crisp and comfortable compared to the muggy days earlier this month.

Skies will clear through the day, leaving behind plenty of sunshine apart from some scattered mid-level clouds. A light north wind will continue to funnel in the drier air from the Appalachians eastward.

Tonight, temperatures turn downright chilly for late August. Most inland spots will dip into the 50s, with coastal areas holding near the low 60s. Some of the coldest valleys and sheltered locations could even wake up to the upper 40s Thursday morning.

Thursday's weather forecast

The pleasant stretch of weather continues Thursday with highs again in the 70s to near 80 under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will hold in the 50s inland and around 60 closer to the water.

Looking ahead to the Labor Day weekend, the forecast remains favorable. High pressure will linger just offshore, keeping skies mainly sunny and conditions dry. Highs will remain in the mid-70s to near 80, with cool mornings in the 50s and low 60s. While a stray shower is possible over the Eastern Shore late in the week, most of Maryland should stay dry.

High pollen in Maryland

Residents with allergies will need to take their medication over the next seven to ten days, as high to very high levels of pollen are expected.

As of Wednesday morning, grass and ragweed continue to be at very high levels, with mold and weeds at moderate levels.

There is nothing to flush the pollen out of the air, so these high counts will continue through the Labor Day Weekend all across Maryland.