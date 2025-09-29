Tropical Storm Imelda prompts cloudy skies in Maryland; cool-down expected mid-week

Cloudy skies and warm weather will finish out the month of September in Baltimore.

The northern extent of the clouds from "Imelda" will impact the Baltimore area on Monday and Tuesday, but most, if not all of the showers, should stay along and south of the I-66 corridor in Virginia.

Tropical Storm Imelda continues to send clouds northward into Maryland.

The good news is the outer rain bands of Imelda should not impact the Baltimore metro today or tomorrow before the storm turns out to sea. Rough surf and rip currents will impact Atlantic beaches this week, including our Delaware and Maryland beaches.

Dangerous rip currents and beach erosion will be possible.

Mid-week cool-down in Maryland

Clouds will stick around as moisture brushes the region, but most of the rain stays south of Baltimore. At most, a stray sprinkle may reach the city or suburbs. Lows will hold in the low to mid-60s, staying mild for late September.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week. Highs climb into the upper 70s to near 80 in Baltimore, with a bit more humidity noticeable through the afternoon. Skies will feature passing clouds, but the main story is the strong cold front set to move in late Tuesday night.

The cold will sweep across central Maryland. Aside from a brief shower, the bigger impact will be the air mass behind it. Lows will dip into the mid-50s downtown, with upper 40s possible in some of the northern and western suburbs by daybreak.

Wednesday will have a noticeably different feel as skies turn partly to mostly sunny as drier air settles in. Highs only reach the upper 60s to low 70s across the city and nearby areas. A cool breeze will make it feel crisp and refreshing.

High pressure dominates Thursday and Friday, locking in a cool, dry stretch. Morning lows will fall into the upper 40s to low 50s around Baltimore, with cooler pockets in Carroll and Frederick counties. Afternoon highs stay below normal — upper 60s Thursday, pushing toward the low 70s Friday. Plenty of sunshine both days.

Weekend weather in Maryland

By Saturday and Sunday, winds turn southerly and temperatures begin to rebound. Expect highs back into the mid-70s Saturday and upper 70s by Sunday, with nighttime lows returning to the 50s. Dry weather holds through the weekend.