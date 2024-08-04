Maryland Weather: Hot start to week, severe storms possible Tuesday

BALTIMORE --Expect intense heat Monday with highs in the upper 90s. Severe storms are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The main batch of showers and storms will continue to push south and east this evening. Many of us will begin to dry out with temperatures slowly dropping into the 70s. A few additional isolated showers & storms will be possible across western and central Maryland through about midnight, but these storms should not be as widespread as earlier.

Monday will be another tough day of heat, but the humidity levels stay moderate. Sunshine will help temperatures soar into the middle to upper 90s across the area. The feels like temperature will top out near 100°.

Heat and humidity will return once again on Tuesday. High temperatures will soar into the lower to middle 90s with building humidity levels. Feels like temperatures Tuesday afternoon will top out in the upper 90s to lower 100s. A cold front will approach from the north later Tuesday triggering scattered strong to severe storms. The best chance of severe storms would be from 3 PM to midnight Tuesday. Our WJZ First Alert Weather Team has tagged Tuesday as a possible First Alert Weather Day for the possibility of severe storms.

Attention then turns to Tropical Storm Debby, which is expected to make landfall as a hurricane Monday along Florida's Gulf Coast. The foreword speed of "Debby" will slow down dramatically as it makes landfall in Florida Monday. The storm will then drift and meander across northern Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina much of this upcoming workweek, producing potentially catastrophic flooding from rainfall and river flooding.

Across Maryland, we will need to closely monitor the moisture from "Debby" as it lifts northward to our area.

Right now, we are expecting the chance for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday along a stalled boundary that lies just to our south. This boundary may lift northward Friday into Saturday, allowing some of the remains of "Debby" to lift north into our area. This would mean the chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms and the potential for flooding. Our WJZ First Alert Weather Team has tagged Friday and Saturday as possible ALERT DAYS due to the chance for heavy rainfall and flooding.

As this week unfolds, our confidence will increase on whether "Debby" will deliver heavy rainfall and flooding to our area. Please stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team for updates throughout the week as clarity on the path of "Debby" increases. It's not a bad idea to start preparing for the possibility of heavy rain and potential flooding Friday into Saturday. The rain should start to slowly taper off on Sunday as the remains of "Debby" pass to our north and east.