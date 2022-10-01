Maryland Weather: Ian impact creating a gloomy, gray Saturday

BALTIMORE-- Ian is taking control, making an impact as he makes his way up the East Coast and through Maryland, creating quite gloomy and gray conditions for the state Saturday.

Throughout the day there are chances for off and on showers, mostly light rainfall with potential to become spotty down pours throughout the area. We could even experience gusty NE winds, reaching up to 30mph. Temp highs will reach the mid 60s and dwindle down into the mid 50s through the night.

For the Ravens game on Sunday, be prepared with your rain gear for wet and cool weather.

On a brighter note the forecast is showing improvements, sunshine is expected to make a full come back by Wednesday. Temps even making the climb back to 70.

By Thursday, conditions are looking to be bright and nice, while temps sit comfortably in the 70s.

Friday, the chances for a few showers return but still enough sunshine to kick start the weekend on a bright... right foot.