Maryland Weather: Heavy afternoon thunderstorms prompt an Alert Day Monday

By Meg McNamara

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- Starting of the day with patchy dense fog and mild temps on Monday.

Later this afternoon, a cold front is expected to move through causing there to be a high chance for heavy thunderstorms that could lead to isolated damaging winds and flash flooding, prompting a WJZ Alert Day.

These storms may trigger parts of Maryland to get hail and see a weak tornado form.

A Flood Watch is in effect for parts of Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George's counties, as well as Baltimore City.

Today's highs will reach the mid 80's but may feel like 90 because of the humidity. 

snapshot-2.jpg

More showers pass through the state early morning Tuesday and clouds will gradually dwindle away bringing more sunshine increasing temps to reach about 83. 

By Wednesday, we approach more clear skies with light west winds.

Sunshine remains as through the rest of the work week ensuring a beautiful weekend and game day on Sunday.

First published on September 12, 2022 / 6:51 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

