Maryland Weather: Two nice days before turning stormy Sunday

BALTIMORE -- Chilly start to your Purple Friday with temperatures hovering just above freezing. Skies are clear and winds are calm, so you'll have a gentle morning commute. Enjoy an easy end to the work/school week.

Pleasant Purple Friday. Mixed bag of weather for the weekend. Nice Saturday, but stormy Sunday. Heavy rain & winds expected. Get outdoor plans done sooner than later. Updates on #WJZ #FirstAlertWeather pic.twitter.com/uCkUfoTUxH — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) December 8, 2023

Today and Saturday will both be beautiful days. Excellent weather for any outdoor activities and good conditions for travel. Expect a partly to mostly sunny sky with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Those high temperatures are about 5 to 10 degrees above average for this time of year. These will be the two best weather days out of the next seven to get things done outside.

A large and strengthening storm system in the middle part of the country Saturday will arrive in our area Sunday. Expect showers & breezy weather to develop Sunday morning with a waves of steady rain and gusty winds possible Sunday afternoon. While the weather will be wet and inconvenient to be outside, its manageable if you give yourself extra travel time and have an umbrella or rain poncho. Road conditions will be damp and slippery, so you're encouraged to reduce your driving speed and expect travel delays with added high volume.

SUNDAY STORM TIMELINE IN BALTIMORE AREA: Timing is everything, and there is an important trend w/ the timing of the storm's worst impacts. While we see a crummy Sunday of weather with showers & breezy weather, Storm's disruptive impacts look like evening & overnight hours. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/WoLuX1LrIB — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) December 7, 2023

The heavier and more disruptive bands of rain are expected to arrive Sunday evening and night as the storm continues to strengthen and approaches our area. Most people should be home during the worst weather conditions Sunday evening & night, which would limit widespread impacts. We'll continue to monitor the situation, as any changes in timing and/or intensity of the rain and wind, might mean a WJZ ALERT DAY would be needed Sunday. If you have the ability to postpone travel Sunday evening & night, that's the best idea. Otherwise expect delays and tougher than normal travel with heavy rain, gusty winds, and a few thunderstorms possible through the overnight hours Sunday.

As of now, the latest information delivers us a solid 1 to 2 inches of rain. Much of that falling Sunday evening into Sunday night. While there could be pockets of urban and poor drainage flooding, ongoing moderate to severe drought conditions will help most of this rain to be easily absorbed.

SUNDAY STORM PREPS: Sunday daytime doesn't look bad. Need a rain poncho/ jacket (nothing too heavy, since temps in 60s). BEFORE SUNDAY EVENING, you'll want to do the following: Bring trashcans inside, secure outdoor decor, clear drains/spouts. Evening/night is worst of storm @WJZ pic.twitter.com/W7bgQeZVqG — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) December 8, 2023

Winds may also gust 35 to 45 MPH, possibly higher at the coast, for a few hours Sunday evening and night as the storm crosses the area. Temperatures will be unseasonably mild on Sunday in the middle 60s.

A few leftover showers are possible Monday morning, but the bigger story will be much colder temperatures Monday with highs only in the middle to upper 40s, wind-chills in the 20s, and winds gusting to 30 mph. The rest of next week looks much quieter, but also cold with highs in the 40s with sunshine.