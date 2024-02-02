Maryland Weather: Early morning showers; wonderful weekend

BALTIMORE - Showers are scooting out of here but expect wet roads for your morning commute. Rain chances should diminish quickly by mid morning, with skies remaining mostly cloudy throughout the day.

RAIN TO START: The last of the showers are scooting out of here but expect wet roads for the morning commute. The rest of the day will be mostly dry and very gray. Clouds will clear out this evening. #WJZ #MDWX #FirstAlert #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/mPZh5rRs1W — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) February 2, 2024

A brisk north wind will blow through the afternoon, with temperatures slightly cooler than Thursday's, reaching into the upper 40s in most areas.

Clouds will clear out this evening and overnight temperatures will dip into the low 30s. That means a frigid start to what will be a stunning Saturday. Solid sunshine is in store for the weekend and beyond! Saturday's high temperatures will reach the upper 40s. Sunday will see the mid-50s with light winds and another round of blue skies.

The dry weather streak continues into next week, with highs in the 40s for the first part of the week, then warming into the 50s toward the end of the week. Some spots may approach 60 by next weekend.

No rain chances are forecast from Monday through next Friday. The earliest indication of our next chance for rain is around Valentine's Day. After that, the pattern appears to change, with colder temperatures expected to move into the region by late February and early March.