Maryland Weather: Coldest air of the season arrives Tuesday

BALTIMORE -- The cold front that moved through the region this morning brought brisk conditions this afternoon, with wind gusts of 30-35 mph.

A large trough centered over southern Ontario is moving southeast toward the Mid-Atlantic tonight. This will bring increased snow showers to Western Maryland this evening, continuing through the night. Snowfall of 1-2 inches is expected, with up to 3 inches possible.

Overnight temperatures will drop to the mid and upper 20s for the Baltimore Area, and to the teens in Western Maryland Winds will lessen this evening, but in Western Maryland, gusty winds combined with cold temperatures will produce wind chills of 0 to -10°.

The coldest day of the winter season so far will move into the region Tuesday into Tuesday night. Additional snow showers are expected for Western Maryland throughout the day with another inch of snow possible. Highs will struggle to reach the mid to upper 30s across most of Maryland. Western Maryland could see highs only in the teens.

Blustery conditions are expected Tuesday morning through the evening, with northwest winds of 15-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40-45 mph in the mountains. Wind chills will stay in the upper 20s in the Baltimore Area throughout the day and in the teens to single digits in Western Maryland.

Tuesday night will be very cold, with lows in the teens in most areas, low 20s in the Baltimore Area, and single digits in Western Maryland. Winds will decrease after sunset, but wind chills will remain in the teens through Wednesday morning.

High pressure will start to build in the region on Wednesday, maintaining dry conditions with afternoon temperatures warming to the 40s. A reinforcing cold front crossing the area Wednesday afternoon. Lows Wednesday night will drop back into the 20s.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, high pressure along the Carolina coast will move out to sea on Thursday, bringing mild and dry air with south to southwest winds.

Clouds will increase Thursday night, with a few rain showers possible in the northern mountains and other northwest zones. The rest of the area will stay dry, with highs in the lower to middle 50s. Friday will see increased rain chances throughout the region, likely occurring midday through Friday evening.

Conditions may start to dry out overnight through early Saturday as high pressure builds in with slightly cooler temperatures. More rain will move in with a couple of waves of low pressure Sunday into Monday. Temperatures through the period will remain in the 50s for highs.