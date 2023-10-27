Maryland Weather: Warm weekend...much colder next week

BALTIMORE -- The area of high pressure that has brought dry and unseasonably warm weather to the area will hold steady through tonight before gradually moving offshore and weakening over the weekend.

Thick mid and high level clouds have moved over the area this afternoon and this has kept temperatures from spiking much over 80 in most locations. Our record high for Baltimore is 82° this afternoon but it is unlikely we will break that record.

Tonight, low clouds and light rain showers may return to areas of western Maryland while skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear further east. Temperatures will be mild, with lows in the 50s to lower 60s for the Baltimore Metro Area.

This weekend, a strong cold front will approach from the west. This front will be slow to make progress through the region due to the aforementioned strong high pressure. Shower chances will be mainly confined to areas of western Maryland, where upslope flow will persist.

Elsewhere, conditions will be dry with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will continue to be above normal, with highs ranging from the 60s in the mountains of western Maryland to the low to mid 80s.

Looking ahead to next week, a pattern change is on the horizon, with a series of strong cold fronts set to move through the region. The first front will arrive on Monday, bringing a chance of rain and gusty winds along with falling temperatures. Temperatures will drop significantly, with highs in the low to mid 50s by Tuesday.

A secondary cold front on Halloween night will bring another round of gusty winds and even cooler temperatures. Along with this, an area of low pressure will develop along the front bringing another round of rain to the area into Tuesday night. We still have a chance of rain and cloudy skies in the forecast for Halloween, so it may not be ideal for trick or treating or outdoor Halloween activies.

High pressure builds in by Wednesday and Thursday, and highs will struggle to reach the mid 50s degrees, and widespread freezing temperatures are possible Wednesday and Thursday night, or at the very least a widespread and significant killing frost.