Maryland Weather: Nice start to week, rain arrives late week

BALTIMORE-- Presidents Day will be cool, nice, and sunny across the state. Our next chance of rain arrives later in the week.

After a bright & sunny Sunday across the state, we are looking at another cold night across the state of Maryland. Other than some passing high clouds, we'll see a mainly clear sky. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s. The gusty breeze from earlier on Sunday will diminish to 5 to 10 mph.

Presidents Day will be a beauty across the state of Maryland! With a cloud-free sky and plenty of sunshine, temperatures will quickly recover into the middle 40s. Even though temperatures will be slightly cooler than Sunday afternoon, the weather will feel more inviting with less wind and abundant sunshine. The morning hours will be quite cold with temperatures in the 20s & low 30s.

High pressure is in control of our weather through the middle of the week. This means a nice and easy weather pattern as people go back to work and school after the holiday on Monday. We'll see a mixture of clouds and sunshine on Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s. By Wednesday, high temperatures should be able to get close to 50 degrees.

Our next storm system that arrives Thursday into Friday will help bring milder temperatures out ahead of it. This means all of the precipitation with this next storm will fall in the form of rain. We'll see thickening clouds late Wednesday into Thursday morning. Showers will develop Thursday afternoon and turn into a steadier rain Thursday night into Friday morning. There is the chance some of the rain will linger into Friday afternoon, but confidence is high any rain will be over well before next weekend begins.

We'll see seasonably chilly air next Saturday with highs in the middle 40s with a gusty breeze and some sunshine. There are strong indications we'll see a significant warm-up the following week with temperatures returning into the 50s and 60s for at least a few days.